DMW cautions public vs deceptive ‘direct hiring’ schemes

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has issued a warning, advising potential overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to stay vigilant against fraudulent individuals falsely promising direct deployment opportunities abroad.

In Advisory No. 20-2023 issued on Thursday, DMW Acting Secretary Bernard Olalia alerted the public to be cautious of scammers who offer misleading advice and information through Facebook chats and groups, claiming to help applicants become direct hires.

“The public is hereby warned of proliferating Facebook chats/ groups intended for Direct Hire applicants giving inaccurate and misleading advice/information on the process to secure exemptions from the ban on direct hiring from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW),” the advisory read.

“The public is further informed that these groups were not created nor endorsed by the DMW,” it added.

Olalia highlighted that reports have emerged regarding these groups deceiving applicants with unsolicited advice and monetary demands for their so-called “assistance.” He stressed that such “assistance” often circumvents legal direct hire processes.

To counter these scams, the urged the public to report such cases to the Migrant Workers Protection Bureau.

Direct hires are OFWs employed overseas without involving licensed recruitment agencies. However, the Philippines’ Labor Code and Regulations Governing the Recruitment and Employment of Overseas Filipino Workers prohibit direct hiring.

The DMW’s current regulations only exempt certain employers from the direct hiring ban, including members of diplomatic corps, international organizations, high-ranking government officials, professionals with enhanced contracts, and permanent residents hiring family members.