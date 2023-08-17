1111.25 grams of gold discovered in passenger’s rectum at Cochin International Airport

Indian customs officials have intercepted an audacious attempt to smuggle over a kilo of gold through Cochin International Airport.

A passenger arriving from Dubai was flagged for inspection at the green channel. Subsequent examination unveiled four capsule-shaped packets containing gold paste, collectively weighing 1111.25 grams, ingeniously hidden inside the passenger’s rectum.

The gold, valued at a substantial amount, has been confiscated, and the individual is in custody.

Authorities are investigating potential links to wider smuggling networks.