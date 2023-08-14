President Bongbong Marcos urges youth to fight fake news

President Bongbong Marcos has urged young people to continue fighting for truth and stand up against misinformation and disinformation.

Marcos was the guest of honor during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Presidential Communications Office, Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Department of Education, the Commission in Higher Education, and the Department of Social Welfare and Development seeking to campaign against fake news.

“We also direct our attention to young people because they are the most involved; they are the ones who consider being online, working on the internet is part of their life; it’s like breathing to young people. But we must be able to give them the tools to be able to look and see what are these things we are reading,” Marcos said.

Representatives from social media platforms like Google, Meta, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter) also expressed their intention to fight disinformation.

“If you will notice, when we signed the poster for the media and information literacy campaign, what I wrote there was ‘fight for the truth’. And this is all that we are talking about, and this is as much as we are talking about. What we are fighting for is the truth,” said Marcos.

“We must allow everyone to be able to discern for themselves, we will help them, but people have to learn to be able to discern for themselves what is real and what is not, what is propaganda and what is facts, what is data and what is speculation,” he added.