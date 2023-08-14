Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

PH Ambassador Ver joins ASEAN counterparts in Abu Dhabi to foster ASEAN-UAE Cooperation on 56th Anniversary

(L-R)Ms. Rohana Roslan, CDA of Brunei Embassy, H.E. Husin Bagis, Indonesian Ambassador, H.E. Amb. Ahmad Fadil Bin Haji Shamsuddin, Malaysian Ambassador, H.E. Alfonso A. Ver, Philippine Ambassador, Ms. Lee Ting, CDA of Singaporean Embassy, H.E. Komate Kamalanavin, Thai Ambassador, and H.E. Nguyen Manh Tuan, Vietnamese Ambassador, pose for a group photo on the occasion of the 56th anniversary of ASEAN, at the Embassy of Thailand, the current chair of the ASEAN Committee in Abu Dhabi

Ambassador Alfonso A. Ver, the Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, joined his ASEAN counterparts in Abu Dhabi to mark the 56th anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The event, organized by the ASEAN Committee in Abu Dhabi (ACAD), showcased the commitment of ASEAN member states to enhance cooperation with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Hosted by H.E. Komate Kamalanavin, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the UAE and current Chairperson of ACAD, the commemoration took place at the Thai Embassy’s Chancery in Abu Dhabi. 

Ambassador Ver and his fellow diplomats from ASEAN member countries participated in a meeting discussing potential collaborative initiatives under consideration by the UAE’s Foreign Ministry. This was followed by a symbolic ceremonial cake cutting by the Ambassadors and Charge d’Affaires.

Symbolic ceremonial cake cutting by the Ambassadors and Charge d’Affaires during the 56th ASEAN anniversary celebration

During the meeting, Ambassador Ver seized the opportunity to share insights into the Philippines’ ongoing preparations for the ASEAN-UAE Sectoral Dialogue Partnership Practical Cooperation Areas spanning from 2023 to 2027. He expressed optimism that ACAD would play a pivotal role in stimulating more profound and substantial ASEAN-UAE cooperation in the years to come.

The unanimous agreement of ACAD members to uphold the principles and goals of ASEAN demonstrated their unified commitment to fostering stronger ties.

ASEAN members doing the ASEAN handshake during the 56th anniversary celebration in Abu Dhabi

ACAD, which represents the collective interests of ASEAN member states in the UAE, reaffirmed its full support for intensifying collaboration between the ASEAN bloc and the UAE. Notably, the UAE acquired Sectoral Dialogue Partner status with ASEAN on August 3, 2022, signifying the growing significance of their relationship.

The ACAD meeting was an occasion of great significance, coinciding with the 56th ASEAN Day on August 8, 2023, celebrating the establishment of the regional organization.

Ambassador Sorayut Chasombat of Thailand, as the ACAD Chairman, emphasized the importance of solidarity and cooperation within the ASEAN community in the UAE.

In addition to Ambassador Ver and Ambassador Chasombat, other participants included Husin Bagis, Ambassador of Indonesia to the UAE; Nguyễn Mạnh Tuấn, Ambassador of Viet Nam to the UAE; Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil bin Shamsuddin, Ambassador of Malaysia to the UAE; Wong Lee Ting, Chargé d’affaires of Singapore; Rohana Roslan, Chargé d’affaires of Brunei Darussalam; and numerous other diplomats from the seven embassies of ASEAN member states in the UAE.

