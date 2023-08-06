Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi records 23% surge with over 85 million public transport journeys in H1 2023

Tricia Gajitos

Courtesy of: Abu Dhabi Media Office

Abu Dhabi has witnessed a remarkable increase in public transport usage during the first half of 2023, with over 85 million journeys reported. This figure represents a notable 23 percent rise compared to the same period in 2022.

In a tweet on Thursday, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said that: “Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport has released data for the emirate’s public transport network, recording 85.5 million passengers during the first half of 2023, a 23 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022, reflecting the efficiency of AbuDhabi’s public transport infrastructure.”

Data released by Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport indicated that taxi trips accounted for 43.7 million journeys, while public bus usage recorded 39.4 million trips. Additionally, shared transport, including rental vehicles, contributed to 2.4 million journeys.

In line with nationwide efforts to promote sustainable transportation and reduce emissions, Abu Dhabi has been working diligently to bolster public transport services. In January 2021, road tolls were introduced as part of an initiative to encourage investment in public transport networks and incentivize people to opt for greener forms of transportation.

Moreover, the emirate initiated a unique program last year, where commuters receive points for recycling plastic bottles in designated reverse-vending machines at the main bus terminal. These points can be redeemed for free public bus journeys, encouraging responsible waste management and public transport usage.

As part of ongoing efforts to embrace green mobility solutions, the emirate welcomed five electric-powered Tesla vehicles on its roads in March. This move came about through a collaboration between the Integrated Transport Centre and Arabia Taxi Transportation, contributing to the city’s commitment to sustainable transport alternatives.

