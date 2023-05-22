Real estate experts from Rockwell, Megaworld highlight growth in Central Luzon during PPIE 2023

Paolo Mindanao, Sales Head of Rockwell Center Nepo, Angeles, and Rowena Cristobal, Senior Sales Director of Megaworld Corporation have highlighted “Central Luzon: The New Center of growth” in the 9th edition of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2023.

Mindanao and Cristobal have shared factors such as improvements on airports, new freezones, foreign investments, and increase in tourism can raise property value.

According to Mindanao, there are a lot of developments in Central Luzon which has lot of potential for capital appreciation.

“We notice, especially in Central Luzon, we’re seeing a lot of developments happening in Pampanga area and it’s gearing towards Clark,” Mindanao said during the panel discussion.

“Given the economic indicators…we can definitely say there are a lot of potential not just in rentals but also in capital appreciation,” he added.

Meanwhile, Cristobal backed Mindanao as the North presents a lot of opportunities for business and investments.

“The business in the North side, most especially in Bulacan, is really booming,” Cristobal shared.

“There’s really potential in the North people talaga, hindi lang sila masyadong exposed, we don’t have much awareness about the people outside Metro Manila, so this is the perfect timing for us to explore what North has in stored for us,” she added.

Cristobal also noted the advantages of investing in a pre-selling property saying that “If you’re a new investor, I highly recommend that you go for a pre-selling stage, because in pre-selling stage there’s a lot of room for appreciation.”

“As it gets closer to the turnover date, the appreciation is definitely evident and exponential as well,” she continued.

Moreover, the panel discussion pointed out the convenience of living in Central Luzon.

The recently concluded PPIE 2023 was held from May 12 to 13 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek, Dubai. It is the largest and longest-running property and investment exhibition in the Middle East and has gathered thousands of attendees from different emirates with a notable presence of high-level delegates from the Philippines and the UAE.