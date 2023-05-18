Latest NewsNewsTFT News

CA retains decision of declaring Mandaluyong’s ‘riding-in-tandem’ ban as unconstitutional

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos58 mins ago

Courtesy of: Angkas

The Court of Appeals (CA) has retained its earlier decision to mark as unconstitutional the “riding-in-tandem” ordinance of Mandaluyong City.

According to Mandaluyong City Ordinance Nos. 550 series of 2014, 595 series of 2015, and 694 series of 2018 males are prohibited from back-riding on a motorcycle, except if the driver is their first-degree family member or the back-rider is seven to 10 years old.

In 2019, lawyer Dino De Leon was apprehended on while he was on board a motorcycle-ride-hailing service Angkas for violating Mandaluyong City’s rule known as the Motorcycle Riding-in-Tandem Ordinance.

Further, De Leon filed a petition against the constitutionality of the amended ordinance, asking for a restraining order in its implementation.

However, a Mandaluyong City court dismissed De Leon’s petition and subsequent motion for reconsideration, which led him to take the case to the CA.

In 2021, the CA denied the lower court’s decision noting that no legal distinction exists between a male and female back rider when addressing or preventing crimes committed by “riding in tandem” suspects.

Moreover, it stressed that the ordinance is oppressive because it limits male back riders’ movement and mode of transportation.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos58 mins ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

MGQ 5737

BCDA invites foreigners and overseas Filipino to invest in New Clark City

58 mins ago
chris hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth coming to Manila on June 5 for Extraction 2 film

2 hours ago
makdah

UAE’s Director of Market Intelligence presents business opportunities to Pinoy entrepreneurs in PPIE 2023

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 18T150415.695

Degamo wife thanks NBI for filing murder complains vs Teves

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button