Abu Dhabi Police launches new road alert system featuring colored flashing lights

The Abu Dhabi Police has launched a new road alert system across its highways, featuring colored lights to alert drivers of upcoming traffic incidents and adverse weather conditions to enhance road safety across the capital.

In a tweet on Monday, the Abu Dhabi Police has posted a video differentiating what each color means.

“Lights flash in red and blue to alert drivers of an upcoming traffic accident,” the Abu Dhabi Police stated.

“A yellow light flashes to warn of adverse weather conditions including fog, dust, rain, or any incident on the road that drivers must be aware,” it added.

.@ADPoliceHQ has launched a road alert system across highways in #AbuDhabi, using coloured lights to alert drivers of upcoming traffic incidents and adverse weather conditions, enhancing road safety across the emirate. pic.twitter.com/AiMDhaNC9K — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) May 15, 2023

Moreover, the department noted that the flash alerts are powered by solar energy and internal batteries that are easily visible from a distance of 200 meters during the day and night.

The new road alert system is the latest in the series of road safety measures that the Abu Dhabi Police has implemented.