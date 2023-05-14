Slater Young addresses controversy on men’s fantasies: “It’s very very normal”

Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Slater Young recently sparked mixed reactions on social media with his comments about men fantasizing about other women while being in a relationship. During a recent episode of the Skypodcast, Young and his wife Kryz Uy read a letter from a listener seeking advice regarding her boyfriend’s admission of fantasizing about other women.

In response, Young defended the boyfriend’s honesty, stating, “The guy is being absolutely honest. If I were to lie to you, and you ask me if I have boners with other women and if I wanted to lie just to make you comfortable, I’m just going to say, ‘Of course not.'” Young further emphasized that acknowledging the attractiveness of others is normal and a fact of life.

Regarding men having group chats discussing such matters, Young commented, “Groups that send photos of girls and fantasize over them, it’s normal. It’s very, very normal.”

He explained that while he and his friends have chat groups, not specifically dedicated to such discussions, occasionally some friends share these types of content. Young added that he has a friend whose father sends him such things, and as part of the group, he goes along with it without personal interest.

Young, who has been married to Uy for four years, clarified that the filtered content shared among his friends is derived from other like-minded groups. He highlighted that as a guy, he goes along with it without genuine desire or intention.

Slater Young and Kryz Uy got married in February 2019 and welcomed their first child, Scott Knoa, in June 2020. They recently celebrated the birth of their second child, Seven Kai, in May 2022.

Young’s comments have ignited a debate on social media, with opinions divided on the subject. While some argue for open communication and normalizing such discussions, others express concerns about fidelity and respect within relationships.