Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Slater Young addresses controversy on men’s fantasies: “It’s very very normal”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago

Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Slater Young recently sparked mixed reactions on social media with his comments about men fantasizing about other women while being in a relationship. During a recent episode of the Skypodcast, Young and his wife Kryz Uy read a letter from a listener seeking advice regarding her boyfriend’s admission of fantasizing about other women.

In response, Young defended the boyfriend’s honesty, stating, “The guy is being absolutely honest. If I were to lie to you, and you ask me if I have boners with other women and if I wanted to lie just to make you comfortable, I’m just going to say, ‘Of course not.'” Young further emphasized that acknowledging the attractiveness of others is normal and a fact of life.

Regarding men having group chats discussing such matters, Young commented, “Groups that send photos of girls and fantasize over them, it’s normal. It’s very, very normal.”

He explained that while he and his friends have chat groups, not specifically dedicated to such discussions, occasionally some friends share these types of content. Young added that he has a friend whose father sends him such things, and as part of the group, he goes along with it without personal interest.

Young, who has been married to Uy for four years, clarified that the filtered content shared among his friends is derived from other like-minded groups. He highlighted that as a guy, he goes along with it without genuine desire or intention.

Slater Young and Kryz Uy got married in February 2019 and welcomed their first child, Scott Knoa, in June 2020. They recently celebrated the birth of their second child, Seven Kai, in May 2022.

Young’s comments have ignited a debate on social media, with opinions divided on the subject. While some argue for open communication and normalizing such discussions, others express concerns about fidelity and respect within relationships.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS MOIRA DT

Moira Dela Torre clarifies speculations on being the ‘Mystery Woman’ in Jason Hernandez’s post

4 hours ago
TFT NEWS Michelle Dee

Michelle Dee of Makati crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2023

6 hours ago
TFT NEWS UAE WORK

UAE ranks #1 globally: Leading in talent attractiveness and labor market excellence

7 hours ago
Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed hands

UAE pays tribute to Sheikh Khalifa: remembering a visionary leader’s legacy

10 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button