Most Filipinos ready to travel again this summer- survey 

Photo courtesy of: Ryan Topher Eugenio

A recent survey showed that more Filipinos will be traveling this summer this 2023.

The Pahayag survey showed that 71% of Filipinos have summer travel plans between the months of March and May.

Of those having travel 69% will tour within the country, 7% plan to go abroad, and 24% plan to travel both domestically and internationally.

The survey also found out that 3 out of 4 Filipinos now find it safe to travel in the Philippines after the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

76% of Filipinos also said that they are in favor of opening borders to foreign visitors while 75% of Filipinos are confident that the tourism sector will bounce back this year.

The survey was conducted from March 3-6 with 1,500 respondents.

