Robin Padilla denies eyeing VP post

Senator Robin Padilla denied claims that he is eyeing to run for Vice President but would rather pursue a second term as senator in the next national elections.

Padilla topped the 2022 senatorial race and was asked on Tuesday if a higher post is a possibility for the actor turned politician.

“Ang meron lang ako: My balls and my word. Iyon lang. Hindi ako edukadong tao. Hindi ako magaling na tao. Siguro para iyan sa mga edukadong tao. I’m just a follower. Hindi ako pang ganoon,” Padilla told ABS-CBN News.

Padilla admitted that a six year stint as senator was not enough.

“Tama na ito. Galing sa puso ko iyan. Para sa akin, maisulong ko lang iyong number one, economic provisions. Maisulong ko lang iyong death penalty para sa mga katulad ng mga pumapatay,” he noted.

Padilla however clarified that his decision to run again would depend on prevailing political structure of government,

“Galing sa puso ko, siguro kung maiiba iyong political structure,” he said.

Padilla is currently handling the committee set to tackle proposed amendments to the 1987 Constitution.