HONOR Launches HONOR X7a With a Massive 6000mAh Battery

Global technology brand HONOR announced today the open sale of its newly smartphone HONOR X7a in the UAE markets. With a long-lasting battery, expandable storage and upgraded features, users can enjoy a smarter life with an HONOR mobile device. The exceptionally durable HONOR X7a boasts a massive long-lasting 6,000mAh battery[1], a 50MP Ultra-clear Quad Camera system, large storage with a capacity of 128GB[2] storage, in addition to its astonishing 6.74-inch[3] HONOR FullView Display, providing users all-rounder experience when it comes to performance, photography, display and more at an affordable price point.

HONOR X7a is available now for purchase in UAE markets via HONOR Online Store, Axiom, Emax, Etisalat, Jumbo, KM Trading, Lulu, Nesto, Sharaf DG and Noon for AED 599. Upon purchase, consumers will get HONOR Gift box as a free gift. Designed for a style-conscious audience, the HONOR X7a is available in three stunning colors[4]: Titanium Silver, Ocean Blue and Midnight Black.

Outstanding 6000mAh Battery for Unmatched Performance

Equipped with a large capacity battery embedded in an extremely slim and elegant body, the HONOR X7a delivers up to 22 hours of streaming videos[5], 42 hours of calling, 12 hours of gaming, 29 hours of listening[6], or 20 hours of watching on short videos application[7]. According to HONOR test results, HONOR X7a’s battery can last for 3 days[8] of typical use on a single charge, giving users more convenience and freedom to use their devices hassle-free from low battery.

Armed with 22.5W HONOR SuperCharge, HONOR X7a can be charged rapidly allowing consumers to listen for more than 10 hours continuously upon charging[9] for 30 minutes only. With industry-level innovative battery technologies, the cell of the HONOR X7a comes with a higher energy density and a reduced thickness, contributing to the long battery life and the slim form factor of device. The battery also demonstrates exceptional longevity, capable of maintaining above 80% health even after three years of use.

The HONOR X7a has also entered the DXOMARK smartphone battery rankings in 1st place, earning the DXOMARK Gold Battery Label in recognition of its outstanding battery performance.

Remarkable 6.74-inch Display for Vivid Visuals

Additional to this, the HONOR X7a is packed with exceptional display, featuring an ultra large

6.74-inch[10] HONOR FullView Display[11] with a 90.07%[12] screen-to-body ratio, offering a stunning viewing experience with true-to-life details, perfect for those who relish a wider vision and more screen space for reading and watching content. Supporting HD resolution[13] and a color depth of 16.7 million colors, the HONOR X7a displays visuals in unbelievable precision and vibrancy, ideal for viewing photos, videos and movies.

Keeping users’ digital wellbeing in mind, the HONOR X7a comes certified by TÜV Rheinland for low blue light emissions, which means it reduces the proportion of harmful blue light emitted and alleviates eye strain and fatigue, even after extended periods of use.

The unique eBook Mode in HONOR X7a lets users just focus on reading and the color temperature of the device will be adjusted automatically based on the reading environment for an improved experience. For those who love to read before bedtime, the Dark Mode delivers deeper and softer colors, making the smartphone perfect for night-time reading as well.

Superb Photography & Exceptional Clarity

With HONOR X7a, users are guaranteed to capture every striking detail in pure clarity, thanks to the impressive 50MP Ultra-clear Quad Camera. The camera system comprises a 50MP Main Camera, a 5MP Wide Camera, 2MP Macro Camera and a 2MP Depth Camera.

Whether it be a quick snap taken in a dimly-lit environment, a wide-angled landscape image or capturing a tiny detail, the outstanding lenses of HONOR X7a can effortlessly capture every shooting scenario.

Users who enjoy keeping their media always accessible at their fingertips can take full advantage of the large 128GB[14] storage drive, which can keep over 28,000 pictures, 11,000 songs or 450 HD videos[15] locally. The MicroSD card slot allows users to further expand storage by up to 1TB, bringing enhanced flexibility to meet their business and personal needs.

For more information, please visit HONOR at https://www.hihonor.com.