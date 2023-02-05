Latest NewsNewsTFT News

ALLTV to stop airing some programs – reports

Newly launched ALLTV is set to stop airing and producing some of its local shows due to lack if advertisers and viewers according to a Pep.ph report.

The report said that the network already talked to some of its talents over the plan to stop airing some of its shows.

The network had a soft launch of the shows including Willie Revillame’s game show “Wowowin,” Toni Gonzaga’s eponymous talk show “Toni” and the morning show “M.O.M” (Mhies On a Mission) hosted by Mariel Rodriguez, Ruffa Gutierrez and Ciara Sotto.

These shows were launched September last year.

The management will still pay for the talent fee of the talents and production involved despite the cutting off the airing of the shows.

All Media Broadcasting System (AMBS) has yet to issue an official statement regarding this report.

Former Senator Manny Villar managed to bought the frequencies of Channel 2 previously owned by ABS-CBN.

