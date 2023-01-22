Billy Crawford on Alex Gonzaga viral incident: Naawa ako sa kanya 

Television co-host Billy Crawford shared his thoughts on the recent bashing received by his LOL co-star Alex Gonzaga during her 35th birthday celebration.

Alex has apologized after drawing criticisms over smearing cake icing to the food waiter during her birthday.

“Sabi ko, ‘ayan ka na naman, laman ka na naman ng news, congratulations, trending ka na naman,” Billy said in an interview with the media.

“Siya ang kauna-unahang nag-trending ng masama sa birthday,” he added.

Billy said that he can’t help but feel bad for Alex after all the bashing she had received.

“Kawawa naman, naaawa na ako sa kanya, sa totoo lang. Pero God works in mysterious ways, sinasabi ko sa ‘yo. We’ll learn our lessons at the end of the day,” he said.

Billy hopes that people will now move on from the issue since both parties have already patched things up.

“I think, she knows what she’s done and kung ano naman ‘yung mali sa isang tao, ‘di ba? Pero I think it’s time to move on. Mas maraming importanteng mga bagay na nasa paligid natin na kailangan nating pag-usapan, sa totoo lang. I think, we’re really feasting on negativity around us,” Billy said.

“Ako, guilty ako before, namamahid ako ng cake sa barkada ko pero kahit paano, you have to know your consequences kahit paano. So, alam ni Alex kung anong mali ang ginawa niya and she’s really sorry naman,” he added.