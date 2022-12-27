Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH Ambassador awarded by UAE government

Staff Report

Photo courtesy: WAM News Agency

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan awards a Medal of Independence of the First Order to Republic of the Philippines Ambassador Hjayceelyn M. Quintana.

The medal was awarded in appreciation of her efforts during her tenure in the United Arab Emirates, which resulted to the development of bilateral ties in various fields, reported WAM.

The medal was presented by Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, to Ambassador Quintana during a reception at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
Ambassador Quintana affirmed her pride at receiving the medal, which represents the depth of friendship and bilateral cooperation between the UAE and the Philippines.

She also expressed her deep appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praising his leadership, and to His Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Ambssador Quintana expressed her gratitude to all government entities in the UAE for their support, which contributed to the success of her mission in strengthening relations between the two countries.

