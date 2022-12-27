PH Ambassador awarded by UAE government

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan awards a Medal of Independence of the First Order to Republic of the Philippines Ambassador Hjayceelyn M. Quintana.
#UAE President awards Philippines Ambassador Medal Of Independence of First Order#WamNews https://t.co/7Pkdte90Mc pic.twitter.com/yrQwkTCuRD
— WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) December 26, 2022
She also expressed her deep appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praising his leadership, and to His Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.
Ambssador Quintana expressed her gratitude to all government entities in the UAE for their support, which contributed to the success of her mission in strengthening relations between the two countries.