PH Ambassador awarded by UAE government

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan awards a Medal of Independence of the First Order to Republic of the Philippines Ambassador Hjayceelyn M. Quintana.

The medal was awarded in appreciation of her efforts during her tenure in the United Arab Emirates, which resulted to the development of bilateral ties in various fields, reported WAM.

The medal was presented by Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, to Ambassador Quintana during a reception at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Ambassador Quintana affirmed her pride at receiving the medal, which represents the depth of friendship and bilateral cooperation between the UAE and the Philippines.