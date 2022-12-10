Top reasons why it’s important to invest in real estate early on

For many OFWs, one of their dreams is to buy their very own home in the Philippines – especially if they have been paying rent for properties they don’t even own before they flew out of the country.

But apart from the milestone of buying their first property, there are several more reasons why buying property in the Philippines is a worthwhile investment especially for OFWs in the UAE.

Edessa Montano, Senior International Marketing Sales Director at RLC Residences, highlights benefits including price appreciation, passive income generation, and convenience that these properties bring to families who will move in to a home or condo unit with at a strategic location.

Price Appreciation. One of the key reasons to invest in real estate is the potential for the property to appreciate in value over time. It’s best to invest while prices are still low. “Isa sa mga pinakaimportant na reason ng pag-i-invest sa real estate developments ay ang pag-appreciate ng value nito. Habang tumatagal lalong tumataas ang value nito. Mas maganda kung makapaginvest tayo while mababa pa ang presyo,” said Montano during the TFT Usapang OFW titled: “Why You Should Consider Investing NOW”.

Passive Income Generation. For millennial OFW buyers, there are many benefits to investing early on. Not only can you enjoy your property right away, but you can also start renting it out for a yearly income. The good news is, there are many promising condo investment options in the Philippines that cater to a variety of goals and preferences. For example, RFO developments are a great option for generating additional income. Examples of RFO developments from RLC Residences include Trion Towers in BGC, Magnolia Residences and Radiance Manila Bay along Roxas Boulevard. All three are in prime locations, close to commercial centers, schools, and transport hubs, which are important factors for potential renters.

“Maraming advantages ang pag-i-invest nang mas maaga. Ma-e-enjoymo na agad, after the unit turn over, maipaparenta mo na agad yearly. Dahil sa RFO sila, pwede nang mag-move in agad ang inyong mga renters, as an investor, mag-s-start ka nang kumita agad sa iyong investment,” advised Montano.

World of Convenience. For younger investors, accessibility, unit size and amenities that align with their interests and hobbies are important considerations. A good example is Sync along C5 in Pasig, where the 3rd tower was recently launched. The development is set to be completed in Q4 2023, and is conveniently located near CBDs like Ortigas, Makati, and BGC.

“Accessibility, tamang size, at laki ng unit and amenities that suit their hobbies and passion ang hinahanap nila. Maraming property options ang available for you to choose from, however kailangang maging mapanuri kapag mag de-decide kung anong property ang para sa atin,” said Montano.

OFWs interested to get in touch with RLC Residences can contact Edessa herself directly through:

Viber/WhatsApp: +00 63 917 893 8422

Email: [email protected]