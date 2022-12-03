PH launches e-Travel website for inbound travelers, One Health Pass to end on Dec. 5

The Philippine government has launched a new e-Travel platform for inbound passengers for health declaration and arrival information.

The new e-Travel website aims to simplify the entry process and data collection system for inbound travellers including returning residents.

Malacañang said the health declaration checklist of the Department of Health’s Bureau of Quarantine may be accessed through etravel.gov.ph.

The new portal is replacing the old One Health Pass website.

Users of the old website will be redirected to the new webiste to accomplish the forms.

The one health pass will become unavailable starting December 5. The new website will also contain other relevant documents which will be useful for all arrival requirements.

The Bureau of Immigration will also discontinue using paper arrival cards. Registration is free.

“The public is warned against transacting with any entities or websites soliciting payments and fees of any kind as these are in no way related to the official eTravel platform of the Philippine Government,” Malacanang said.