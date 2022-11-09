NBI says Bantag, Zulueta still in the Philippines 

The National Bureau of Investigation said that the alleged masterminds in the killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid are still in the Philippines pending their warrants of arrest.

NBI supervising agent Eugene Javier was referring to suspended Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Gerald Bantag and official Ricardo Zulueta.

“We’re trying to secure a precautionary hold departure order through the cooperation of the prosecutor. Although we have information that both people are still in the country,” Javier told ABS-CBN News.

The NBI said that they are not actively looking for Bantag since they don’t have an arrest warrant against him.

“Even his lawyer says that he’s not in hiding so I don’t see the point why we have to locate him right now,” he said.

The NBI also clarified its previous statement saying that they are not discounting the possibility of someone bigger than Bantag.

“I’m just saying that even if at this point we have no evidence to suggest that there are other people liable other than Director Bantag, we’re also not closing our doors to any information that might come subsequently that might help us in the probe in making the case stronger,” Javier said.