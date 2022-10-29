Severe Tropical Storm Paeng death toll climbs to 72 

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reports that the death toll due to severe tropical storm Paeng has risen to 72.

The NDRRMC adds that 67 deaths were reported and recorded in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). The rest of the fatalities were from Western Visayas and the Soccsksargen regions.

The NDRRMC says validation is still ongoing for these reported deaths.

BARMM also reported 11 individuals are still missing increasing the figures of missing persons to 14.

The NDRRMC added that 33 persons were reported injured, but only two of these injuries have been validated.

Based on its recent report 184,161 people have been affected by Paeng while at least 9,737 people are still inside evacuation centers in affected areas.