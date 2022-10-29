Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Severe Tropical Storm Paeng death toll climbs to 72 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Photos courtesy of: 14th Infantry "Avenger" Battalion, Philippine Army

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reports that the death toll due to severe tropical storm Paeng has risen to 72.

The NDRRMC adds that 67 deaths were reported and recorded in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). The rest of the fatalities were from Western Visayas and the Soccsksargen regions.

The NDRRMC says validation is still ongoing for these reported deaths.

pa1

BARMM also reported 11 individuals are still missing increasing the figures of missing persons to 14. 

The NDRRMC added that 33 persons were reported injured, but only two of these injuries have been validated. 

Based on its recent report 184,161 people have been affected by Paeng while at least 9,737 people are still inside evacuation centers in affected areas.

pa2

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT narcs

Dubai Police arrest one of the ‘most cunning’ drug dealers known as “The Bat”

2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 10 29 at 10.07.32 AM

Marcos leads NDRRMC meeting over Paeng 

3 hours ago
TFT lapida

Fortun says middleman in Percy Lapid killing dies by ‘plastic bag suffocation’ 

3 hours ago
TFT DP OCT

Father and son gets approved visa to Canada; family grateful to Dream Pathway International

16 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button