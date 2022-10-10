Cebu Pacific offers seat sale, more flights on Dubai route’s 9th anniversary

The Philippines’ leading carrier, Cebu Pacific (CEB) is offering a special seat sale and more flight frequencies to Dubai to celebrate its 9th year of servicing the destination.

CEB – the only low-cost carrier from the Philippines that flies directly to Dubai – announces a special sale for the Dubai – Manila route, with base fare as low as AED 399, from October 1 – 16, for travel period from November 1, 2022 until March 31, 2023.

The airline will also add more flights to the route. Starting October 30, 2022, CEB will be operating twice daily or 14x weekly between Manila and Dubai.

Flight 5J 18 departs Manila at 9:20am (PHT) and arrives in Dubai at 2:55pm (UAE). Its return flight 5J 19 departs Dubai at 4:25pm (UAE) and arrives Manila at 5:30am (PHT) the next day. The additional flight, 5J 14 departs NAIA Terminal 3 at 4:05pm (PHT) and touches down at Dubai International Airport at 9:40pm (UAE). For the return trip, 5J 15 takes off Dubai at 11:10pm (UAE) and arrives Manila at 12:15pm (PHT) the next day.

CEB celebrated the milestone with a ‘Homecoming’ community event hosted by celebrity blogger and digital influencer Kyle “Kulas” Jennerman of Becoming Filipino at award-winning lifestyle hotel brand Rove City Centre. Philippine Consul General to the Dubai and Northern Emirates, Honorable Renato N. Dueñas, Jr. attended the event, together with community leaders, industry partners, and members of the League of Food and Beverage Entrepreneurs under the Philippine Business Council – Dubai and Northern Emirates.

Nine Cebu Pacific round-trip tickets to Manila were raffled off at the homecoming event. In addition, CEB ‘Homecoming’ hotel partner, Rove Hotels, raffled off hotel vouchers to the guests.

“We are happy to support the Filipino community in Dubai, by making travel more affordable and accessible as we celebrate our 9th year of service. Dubai is special to us because it is home to the largest population of Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates. We will always support our fellow Filipinos in their dreams and hopes of having better lives for their families and loved ones,” said Carmina Romero, Corporate Communications Director at CEB.

From the maiden flight in October 2013 to September 2022, CEB has flown over 1.6 million passengers between Manila and Dubai.

In 2021, the carrier responded to the Philippine government’s call to repatriate Filipinos from the UAE via Bayanihan flights. More than 8,750 Filipinos were flown on these special commercial flights, to reunite them with their families.

CEB currently operates 88 per cent of its pre-pandemic systemwide capacity. To date, CEB flies to a total of 34 domestic and 19 international destinations. It continues to implement a multi-layered approach to safety, while it operates with a 100 per cent fully vaccinated crew, 95 per cent of whom have been boosted – all to ensure everyone flies safely and conveniently on Cebu Pacific.