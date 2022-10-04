Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Veteran radio broadcaster Percy Lapid of “Lapid Fire” shot dead in Las Piñas

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Radio broadcaster Percival Mabasa, popularly known as Percy Lapid of the “Lapid Fire” Radio news show at DWBL 1242, was shot dead near his home in Las Piñas City on Monday night.

The Southern Police District said that Percy was killed in his car at around 8:30PM by two unidentified gunmen.

Las Pinas Police Col. Jaime Santos said that the suspects were riding in tandem.

“Based on the CCTV footages that we’ve gathered, we saw that there was this motorcycle riding in tandem only who approached and fired upon the victim after which they fled to unknown destination,” Santos said.

The authorities recovered two shells of bullets at the crime scene.

“We cannot discount the possibility that this was a premeditated attack launched by this riding in tandem. The situation then was very, very quick,” Santos added.

Authorities are still investigating the motive of the crime but they are not discounting the possibility that it could be related to his profession as radio commentator.

Percy is a known critic of the Duterte and Marcos administration.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Bongbong Marcos Trixie Angeles

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles resigns from post

2 hours ago
billy crawford coleen garcia

Coleen Garcia surprises Billy Crawford in French dancing show

3 hours ago
DSC07036

Lenovo Partners with Local UAE Artists to Showcase new Yoga PCs

3 hours ago
TFT PESOdollar

Philippine peso value breaches P59

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button