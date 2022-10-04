Veteran radio broadcaster Percy Lapid of “Lapid Fire” shot dead in Las Piñas

Radio broadcaster Percival Mabasa, popularly known as Percy Lapid of the “Lapid Fire” Radio news show at DWBL 1242, was shot dead near his home in Las Piñas City on Monday night.

The Southern Police District said that Percy was killed in his car at around 8:30PM by two unidentified gunmen.

Las Pinas Police Col. Jaime Santos said that the suspects were riding in tandem.

“Based on the CCTV footages that we’ve gathered, we saw that there was this motorcycle riding in tandem only who approached and fired upon the victim after which they fled to unknown destination,” Santos said.

The authorities recovered two shells of bullets at the crime scene.

“We cannot discount the possibility that this was a premeditated attack launched by this riding in tandem. The situation then was very, very quick,” Santos added.

Authorities are still investigating the motive of the crime but they are not discounting the possibility that it could be related to his profession as radio commentator.

Percy is a known critic of the Duterte and Marcos administration.