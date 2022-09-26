Expo City Dubai launches one-day Attractions Pass

From 1 October onwards, Expo City Dubai will offer a one-day Attractions Pass that will allow visitors to explore all of its main pavilions for AED 120.

The Attractions Pass, which is available online at www.expocitydubai.com, will initially grant visitors access to the Vision and Women’s Pavilions, which reopen on 1 October, as well as Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion and Alif – The Mobility Pavilion, and will evolve to include more pavilions and attractions as they open.

The Vision Pavilion honors His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, by teaching visitors about his boyhood and the events that shaped his ambitious vision for Dubai and the UAE.

The Women’s Pavilion, a space for everyone, exemplifies a fundamental principle: when women thrive, mankind grows. It reinforces a commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment, while also honoring women’s accomplishments and victories, recognizing the issues they still confront, and exploring opportunities to collaborate for a more equitable world.

Children aged 12 and under, as well as People of Determination, can visit the attractions for free, but must obtain their complimentary pass at one of Expo City Dubai’s ticketing booths, whereas everyone can enjoy daily access to the Surreal water feature and Al Wasl Plaza, both of which open on October 1.

Expo City Dubai has welcomed back school groups, with exclusive programs available only to the educational community and paid separately. www.schools.expocitydubai.com has more information on the Expo School Programme and its new offers.

Individual pavilion tickets cost AED 50 per person per pavilion for tourists who do not have the Attractions Pass (free for children aged 12 and under and People of Determination).