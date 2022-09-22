Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Pia Cayetano questions wearing of PPEs for outgoing OFWs

Senator Pia Cayetano has questioned the wearing of personal protective equipment (PPE) for outgoing overseas Filipino workers or OFWs.

In her speech at the Senate, Cayetano asked why some OFWs need to wear full PPE and face shields before leaving the country.

Cayetano shared a photo of them when she saw them at the airport. She was not able to speak to them because she was in a hurry.

“It’s like the height of ridiculousness that they have to wear those…. They are walking around the whole airport where thousands of people walk around every day,” Cayetano said.

The senator said that she is already coordinating with the Department of Migrant Workers. 

She also raised the possibility that there could be money from making the wearing of PPE mandatory to outgoing OFWs.

“Ano ba ho ang kaibahan ng mga OFW at ng nagbibyahe na ibang Pilipino? Bakit sila ganiyan ang suot?” Senator Loren Legarda said.

“Siguro ito ‘yung sinasabi ng mga nasa gobyerno noon na walang personalan, pera-pera lang. So talagang very clear na pineperahan lang ‘yung ating mga OFWs. Pinapagamit sila ng kasuotan tulad niyan, para kumita ng extra,” Senator Raffy Tulfo added.

Some countries are still implementing strict COVID-19 protocols. Philippines continues to record high number of COVID-19 cases that is why they are imposing strict border protocols for arriving Filipinos.  

