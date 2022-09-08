Queen Elizabeth II passes away at 96

Queen Elizabeth II has passed away, according to the latest announcement from Buckingham Palace. She was 96.

The longest-reigning British monarch with a reign spanning seven decades, died peacefully in her sleep.

After her father, King George VI, died in 1952, Elizabeth ascended to the throne, overseeing the final throes of the British empire, weathering global upheaval and domestic scandal, and dramatically modernizing the monarchy.

Elizabeth I ruled the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms and became one of the most famous women in history. After her death, her son, Charles, ascended to the throne.