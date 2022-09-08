Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Queen Elizabeth II passes away at 96

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 mins ago

Queen Elizabeth II has passed away, according to the latest announcement from Buckingham Palace. She was 96.

The longest-reigning British monarch with a reign spanning seven decades, died peacefully in her sleep.

After her father, King George VI, died in 1952, Elizabeth ascended to the throne, overseeing the final throes of the British empire, weathering global upheaval and domestic scandal, and dramatically modernizing the monarchy.

Elizabeth I ruled the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms and became one of the most famous women in history. After her death, her son, Charles, ascended to the throne.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

The unveil of the official ADNOC ABU DHABI MARATHON T shirt32

More than Dhs 1-million, price for this year’s ADNOC’s Abu Dhabi Marathon

3 hours ago
TFT julia

Julia Barretto reacts on Joshua Garcia’s love affair 

3 hours ago
TFT heart mom

Heart Evangelista’s mom praying for her daughter and Chiz 

4 hours ago
Karen

Proud Batangueña: UAE-based Filipina CEO bags special award from Philippines’ National Economic and Development Authority

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button