Marcos admits lack of gov’t benefits for nurses, vows equal pay for public, private nurses

President Bongbong Marcos expressed support for the passage of the Philippine Nursing Practice Act, a measure that aims to improve the nursing profession through better career prospects and relevant nursing education.

Marcos recognized the hard work of Filipino health workers especially nurses on the 100th anniversary celebration of the Philippine Nurses Association on Thursday, September 1.

In his speech, he sought to create equal footing for all nurses in the public and private sectors.

“As part of our goal to raise the profile and improve the working condition of nurses, we seek to address the disparity in salaries between nurses in government hospitals with those in the private sector,” he said.

He said the benefits being given to nurses are not enough considering their huge role to ensure public health.

“Sa palagay ko kulang pa ‘yan eh. Medyo hirap tayo sa pondo ngayon kaya’t sa ngayon ganyan lang muna. Pero palagay ko binubuhay niyo ‘yung may sakit eh. Ibang usapan ‘yan, mahirap lagyan ng dolyar, ng piso, ‘yung trabahong ginagawa ninyo,” Marcos said.

The President enumerated the benefits nurses are receiving now which include pay, COVID-19 sickness and death compensation, meals, accommodation and transportation allowances, life insurance, Special Risk Allowance (SRA) and COVID-19 allowance.

“Hindi lang kayo nag-aalaga ng pasyente kundi noong panahon ng kabigatan ng COVID, noong 2020, 2021, eh kayo’y pumapasok pa rin kahit alam ninyong high risk ang inyong trabaho, sige pa rin… Marami sa inyo ay talagang tinamaan, marami sa healthcare workers ay nawala dahil nga hindi na nga umuuwi sa bahay para hindi madala ‘yung sakit sa kanilang mga pamilya,” he said.

Marcos added that his office is always open to hold dialogues from the health workers sector.

“As your President, you may rest assured that my office is always open for meaningful dialogue to address the issues concerning our nurses and allied healthcare professionals,” Marcos said.