PH-UAE gives Marcos admin a headstart with MoU on Agriculture

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Philippines to collaborate on Agricultural developments, further strengthening the relations between the two countries.

This MOU between the Philippines and the UAE provides president-elect Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s incoming administration a strong foundation to work with the UAE as a partner in the Middle East for agricultural innovation, especially since the new President will also be helming the Department of Agriculture, indicating a strong focus on agriculture by the new government that will lead the country starting July 1.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana and MOCCAE Assistant Undersecretary H.E. Noora Karam, signed the MOU at the MOCCAE headquarters in Dubai. Accompanying the Ambassador at the signing ceremony were Consul General Marford Angeles and Agriculture Attaché Nolet Fulgencio.

Speaking on the new partnership, Amb. Quintana said: “This MOU on Agriculture is the latest of a number of significant bilateral instruments that will further cement strong ties between the Philippines and the UAE as both sides mark this year the 48th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.”

This will take advantage of complementarities between the Philippines and the UAE, each having different climatic conditions and equipped with unique and specific areas of specialization that can be applied towards providing solutions in agricultural production for the benefit of both countries.

“As one of the countries most affected by climate change which impacts food security, the Philippines views the signing of this MOU as timely and relevant, adding another important dimension thus further expanding cooperation between our two friendly nations. The MOU sets up a Joint Committee where officials of both countries will set directions for cooperation in soil science and management, biotechnology, post-harvest, agriculture R&D, agri-innovation, irrigation and water resources,” Amb. Quintana added.

The importance of the UAE to the Philippines in agricultural terms cannot be over-emphasized, as the country was the Philippines’ largest market in the Middle East for agricultural food products with exports amounting to almost USD 94M in 2021. This MOU sets the stage for maximum exploration of the huge potential for growth in agricultural cooperation.

Representatives from the two ministries will meet on a regular basis to track progress in the areas covered by the agreement.