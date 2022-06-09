Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH to build first exorcism center in Asia

The Archdiocese of Manila is building the first ever exorcism center in Asia.

The Saint Michael Center for Spiritual Liberation and Exorcism, broke ground last May 17 and will be constructed at Bernardino Street corner EDSA, Guadalupe Viejo in Makati.

This center will be home for Manila archdiocese’s Commission on Extraordinary Phenomena, the Ministry of Exorcism and the Ministry on Visions and Phenomena.

The Philippine Association of Catholic Exorcists will also use the center as its headquarters.

“This center will minister to those in bondage to the devil who are therefore the poorest of the poor and are usually overlooked,” Rev. Fr. Francisco Syquia, director of the Archdiocese of Manila’s exorcism office, said in a statement.

The center was the fruit of more than seven years of planning.

“We are grateful to you our benefactors who have until this point supported the Saint Michael Center. We hope for your continued prayers, sacrifices, skills and monetary donations. Our work of constructing the center is just beginning,” it said.

Only Catholic priests can perform exorcism and rituals usually seek permission from Bishop.

