Father and son reunited with the help of Dubai Police

A five-year-old boy who got separated with his Indian father finally reunited with his dad after ten months, Dubai Police shared on Sunday, May 29.

According to the Dubai Police, the boy was kept away from his father due to a marriage dispute.

According to Dubai Police’s Brigadier Dr Tariq Muhammad Noor Tahlak, the boy’s parents had lived together in their homeland when they faced some marital conflicts, and the mother decided to come to Dubai with her son.

“Once she arrived at her parents’ home in Dubai, the mother refused to let her son speak or communicate with his father, who was financially unable to get a UAE visit visa to come and see his child,” Brig. Tahlak stated.

After almost a year, the Father of the child, Mr Shad Hussein, became financially stable and decided to come to the UAE, hoping to see his little boy after the long separation.

“The man sought the help of his father-in-law to convince the boy’s mother, who insisted on not allowing him to see his son, not to involve the child in the marital dispute. The father-in-law tried his best to talk his daughter into changing her mind. However, she refused the advice and insisted on her decision,” he continued.

My. Hussain’s family decided to seek Dubai Police’s assistance in amicably talking the mother into changing her mind and seeking what is best for her little one.

The Dubai Police confirmed they contacted the mother and succeeded in persuading her to allow the father to see his son after they had reminded her that this right is guaranteed by international and local laws as well as the Sharia.

“We explained to the mother that children’s rights must be respected, and children should never be involved in family disputes. We also reminded her that the UAE’s federal law on children’s rights, aka (Wadeema law), obliges both parents to respect the full rights of their children,” said Brig. Tahlak.

Article 2, Section 4 of The Wadeema Law stated that federal and local authorities concerned with the children’s welfare shall “protect the best interests of the child.”

Mr Hussein, thanked the Dubai Police for their support and for granting him the chance of meeting his son.

