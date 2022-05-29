Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Father and son reunited with the help of Dubai Police

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar5 hours ago

A five-year-old boy who got separated with his Indian father finally reunited with his dad after ten months, Dubai Police shared on Sunday, May 29.

According to the Dubai Police, the boy was kept away from his father due to a marriage dispute.

FB IMG 1653830944312

According to Dubai Police’s Brigadier Dr Tariq Muhammad Noor Tahlak, the boy’s parents had lived together in their homeland when they faced some marital conflicts, and the mother decided to come to Dubai with her son.

“Once she arrived at her parents’ home in Dubai, the mother refused to let her son speak or communicate with his father, who was financially unable to get a UAE visit visa to come and see his child,” Brig. Tahlak stated.

After almost a year, the Father of the child, Mr Shad Hussein, became financially stable and decided to come to the UAE, hoping to see his little boy after the long separation.

“The man sought the help of his father-in-law to convince the boy’s mother, who insisted on not allowing him to see his son, not to involve the child in the marital dispute. The father-in-law tried his best to talk his daughter into changing her mind. However, she refused the advice and insisted on her decision,” he continued.

My. Hussain’s family decided to seek Dubai Police’s assistance in amicably talking the mother into changing her mind and seeking what is best for her little one.

The Dubai Police confirmed they contacted the mother and succeeded in persuading her to allow the father to see his son after they had reminded her that this right is guaranteed by international and local laws as well as the Sharia.

“We explained to the mother that children’s rights must be respected, and children should never be involved in family disputes. We also reminded her that the UAE’s federal law on children’s rights, aka (Wadeema law), obliges both parents to respect the full rights of their children,” said Brig. Tahlak.

Article 2, Section 4 of The Wadeema Law stated that federal and local authorities concerned with the children’s welfare shall “protect the best interests of the child.”

Mr Hussein, thanked the Dubai Police for their support and for granting him the chance of meeting his son.

FB IMG 1653830947339

Tags
Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar5 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Screenshot 20220529 191446 Facebook

Seaman, arrested upon arrival at NAIA for violating RA 9262

4 hours ago
Tara Air Nepal plane

Passenger plane goes missing in Nepal with 22 on board

9 hours ago
bea alonzo 1

Flirting already counts as cheating – Bea Alonzo

10 hours ago
Sharlene San Pedro graduate

LOOK: Sharlene San Pedro graduates from college, receives model student award

10 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button