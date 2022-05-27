COVID-19 test, no longer required for boosted travellers starting May 30

In line with the recently released resolution of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases’ (IATF) IATF Resolution 168, the Malacañang announced on Friday, May 27, that COVID-19 tests will no longer be required for fully-vaccinated foreigners and Filipinos with at least one (1) booster shot when entering the Philippines starting May 30.

COVID-19 test is still required for unvaccinated travellers. Check the latest guidelines below:

Nationality Unvaccinated/ partially vaccinated Vaccinated (without booster shot) Fully-vaccinated (with booster shot) Filipinos Required · Present negative RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours · Undergo facility-based quarantine until the release of negative RT-PCR test result. · Home quarantine until their 14th day in the country. Required · Carry or possess proof of COVID-19 vaccination · Present negative RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours NOT Required · Only need to carry or possess proof of COVID-19 vaccination Foreign nationals Required · Present negative RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours · Undergo facility-based quarantine until the release of negative RT-PCR test result. · Home quarantine until their 14th day in the country. Required · Carry or possess proof of COVID-19 vaccination · Present negative RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours NOT Required · Only need to carry or possess proof of COVID-19 vaccination

*Minors will follow the protocols set for unvaccinated or vaccinated adults, depending on which applies to them.

Foreign and Filipino nationals may enter the Philippines provided they comply with the applicable visa requirements and immigration entry and departure formalities (passports valid for at least 6 months); and provided further that they present a proof of COVID-19 vaccination, and present negative RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours. They will only be exempt from taking the RT-PCR test if they have had at least one (1) booster shot.

The acceptable proofs of Covid-19 vaccination include the World Health Organization International Certificate of Vaccination and Prophylaxis, VaxCertPH, national or state digital certificate of foreign country accepting VaxCertPH, and other proof of vaccination permitted by the IATF-EID.

Unvaccinated individuals will be required to provide a negative test result and undergo home quarantine until their 14th day in the country.

The Philippine News Agency also reported on Friday the lifting of the travel insurance requirement for incoming passengers.

“Originally, they can only enter the country, if they obtain travel insurance for Covid-19 treatment costs from reputable insurance providers, with a minimum coverage of USD35,000 for the duration of their stay in the country,” PNA reported.

They have also linked the ease in regulations with Department of Tourism’s anticipation for more travellers this Summer season.

“We are glad that the propositions we have worked on have been approved by the IATF-EID and are now up for implementation. As we make it more convenient for tourists to visit the country, the public’s health and safety will remain the DOT’s priority,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said.

From February 10 to May 25, 2022, a total of 517,516 foreigners visited the Philippines according to DOT.