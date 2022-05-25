Indian, Pakistani expats confirmed dead in Abu Dhabi gas explosion

An Indian and a Pakistani expat have been confirmed dead in a massive Abu Dhabi gas explosion

The explosion ripped through a restaurant in Abu Dhabi City on Monday. A spokesperson of the Pakistan Embassy said the one deceased person in the incident is a Pakistani national.

As many as 120 were injured as initial reports showed that 64 people sustained minor injuries, 56 others were moderately wounded, and two people died.

Two people died and 120 were injured in a gas explosion during lunchtime at a popular restaurant in the Khalidiyah area.

The Abu Dhabi Police expressed their condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased while the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi separately said that injuries resulted from the gas cylinder explosion incident.

The explosion was reported from an area near Khalidiyah Mall and Shining Tower which is densely populated and houses several residential buildings and restaurants.

Senior officials from Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health paid a visit to those injured.

Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, and Dr. Jamal Mohamed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of the DoH, were briefed about the condition of the injured.

Meanwhile, authorities have also contacted the respective embassies of the injured and their families to facilitate their visit at medical facilities.