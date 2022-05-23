BREAKING: Gas cylinder explosion sends restaurant ablaze at Khalidiyah in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi authorities are currently dealing with a fire from an explosion caused by a gas cylinder.
Reports from Abu Dhabi Police state that the incident took place at a restaurant in the Al Khalidiyah area.
Teams from the Civil Defence and the police are currently handling the situation.
This is a developing story.
#عاجل | فرق #شرطة_أبوظبي وهيئة أبوظبي للدفاع المدني تتعامل مع حريق ناتج عن انفجار اسطوانة غاز في مطعم بمنطقة الخالدية بأبوظبي وقد باشرت الجهات المختصه عملها .@adcda997
— شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) May 23, 2022
فرق #شرطة_أبوظبي وهيئة أبوظبي للدفاع المدني تسيطر على الحريق الناجم عن انفجار اسطوانة الغاز بمنطقة الخالدية ابوظبي
@adcda997 pic.twitter.com/lLPF4OW6u6
— شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) May 23, 2022