Latest NewsNewsTFT News

BREAKING: Gas cylinder explosion sends restaurant ablaze at Khalidiyah in Abu Dhabi

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi authorities are currently dealing with a fire from an explosion caused by a gas cylinder.

Reports from Abu Dhabi Police state that the incident took place at a restaurant in the Al Khalidiyah area.

Teams from the Civil Defence and the police are currently handling the situation.

This is a developing story.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Arsenio Balisacan

Ex-Aquino appointee is Marcos’ next NEDA chief

2 hours ago
Bienvenido Benny Laguesma Susan Toots Ople

Benny Laguesma, Susan Ople take offer as Labor, Migrant Workers Secretary

2 hours ago
The Filipino Times adnoc 1 1

ADNOC announces offer price for Borouge IPO

4 hours ago
Coco Martin Susan Roces

‘Hindi ka namin makakalimutan’: Coco Martin emotional at Susan Roces’ wake

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button