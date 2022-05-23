BREAKING: Gas cylinder explosion sends restaurant ablaze at Khalidiyah in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi authorities are currently dealing with a fire from an explosion caused by a gas cylinder.

Reports from Abu Dhabi Police state that the incident took place at a restaurant in the Al Khalidiyah area.

Teams from the Civil Defence and the police are currently handling the situation.

This is a developing story.

#عاجل | فرق #شرطة_أبوظبي وهيئة أبوظبي للدفاع المدني تتعامل مع حريق ناتج عن انفجار اسطوانة غاز في مطعم بمنطقة الخالدية بأبوظبي وقد باشرت الجهات المختصه عملها .@adcda997 — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) May 23, 2022