Probe begins into Filipino restaurant in Oakland due to death of co-owner

Police have started an investigation in the shooting incident at a Filipino restaurant in Oakland, which left a person dead.

According to police authorities, the shooting occurred at the Lucky Three Seven Filipino restaurant in Oakland and in the incident, one person died who was identified as the co-owner of the restaurant, Jun Anabo.

READ ON: Drunk driver gets bail in Filipino cyclist’s hit-and-run death case in New Taipei

Oakland Police Officers Association President Barry Donelan said the victim succumbed to his injuries. The investigators are searching for clues.

According to Oakland police officials. investigators are searching for any surveillance videos and people with the information have been asked to contact Oakland police.