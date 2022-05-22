Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Probe begins into Filipino restaurant in Oakland due to death of co-owner

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Photos from Instagram: @luckythreeseven

Police have started an investigation in the shooting incident at a Filipino restaurant in Oakland, which left a person dead.

According to police authorities, the shooting occurred at the Lucky Three Seven Filipino restaurant in Oakland and in the incident, one person died who was identified as the co-owner of the restaurant, Jun Anabo.

READ ON: Drunk driver gets bail in Filipino cyclist’s hit-and-run death case in New Taipei

Oakland Police Officers Association President Barry Donelan said the victim succumbed to his injuries. The investigators are searching for clues.

According to Oakland police officials. investigators are searching for any surveillance videos and people with the information have been asked to contact Oakland police.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT FEATURED IMAGE 4

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes off Batangas: Phivolcs

1 hour ago
TFT FEATURED IMAGE 3

Philippine women’s football team bagged a historic bronze in the SEA Games

2 hours ago
Monkeypox

WHO expects more Monkeypox cases globally

3 hours ago
Nico Bolzico Solenn Heusaff

Solenn Heussaff forgets 6th wedding anniversary, husband says it’s okay

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button