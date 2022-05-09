Last-minute overseas voter? Here’s what you should know —what to know, what to bring, process

Tomorrow, May 9, marks the official and sole day for elections in the Philippines and is the final day for the month-long overseas absentee voting amongst Filipinos in the UAE and the rest of the world.

For individuals casting their vote today, authorities remind Filipino voters not to wear or bring any campaign-related materials that may be seen as a direct preference for any particular candidate when they head to their voting precincts.

“One should not wear or bring materials bearing the name, likeness, or symbols that may be construed as favoring a particular candidate, political party, or group,” read the statement from the Philippine Embassy.

Similarly, the embassy also prohibits actions that might influence voters on site.

“Avoid actions that may be interpreted as campaigning for a particular candidate, political party, or group including distribution of materials, food, etc.” added the statement.

VOTING SCHEDULES

Philippine Embassy in the UAE (for Abu Dhabi / Al Ain / Al Dhafra)

✅ 9 May (Monday): 7:00am – 3:00pm

Location: W-48, Street No. 8, Sector 2-23, Plot 51, Al Qubaisat, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Philippine Consulate in Dubai (for Dubai / Sharjah / Ajman / Fujairah / Ras Al Khaimah / Umm Al Quwain):

9 May: 8:00 am – 3:00 pm

Location: Villa 234-851 Al Qusais 3, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

“The cut-off time for 09 May 2022, the last day of voting, remains at 3:00 p.m. (synchronized with 7:00 p.m. PH Time),” added the reminder from the Consulate.

With over 290,182 voters, the UAE ranks at the top of the numbers of registered overseas Filipino voters worldwide.

FAQS:

How do I know if I’m registered?

A: Check the official list of voters for Abu Dhabi and Dubai by checking the voters’ list here or at the official websites of the embassy/consulate

Dubai / Sharjah / Ras Al Khaimah / Ajman / Fujairah / Umm Al Quwain: https://dubaipcg.dfa.gov.ph/images/2022/OVS/CLOV/DUBAI_PCG_-_UNITED_ARAB_EMIRATES_LANDBASED.pdf

Abu Dhabi / Al Ain / Western Region (surnames A-I) https://abudhabipe.dfa.gov.ph/images/OVS/ABU_DHABI_PE_-_UNITED_ARAB_EMIRATES_LANDBASED_-_A_to_I_for_posting.pdf

Abu Dhabi / Al Ain / Western Region (surnames J-Z): https://abudhabipe.dfa.gov.ph/images/OVS/ABU_DHABI_PE_-_UNITED_ARAB_EMIRATES_LANDBASED_-_J_to_Z_for_posting.pdf

UAE Seafarers: https://abudhabipe.dfa.gov.ph/images/OVS/SEAFARERS_CLOV.pdf

What do I need to bring?

A: If your name is on the list, you can bring either the original or photocopy of one of the following:

– Emirates ID

– Passport

– Any government issued ID

This will be used for verification purposes.

How does one qualify under the Certified List of Voters?

A:

– Must be registered in Dubai/Abu Dhabi from 16 December 2019 – 14 October 2021 and approved by the Resident Election Registration Board (RERB );

– Must have reactivated voting records in Dubai/Abu Dhabi from 16 December 2019 – 14 October 2021 and approved by the Resident Election Registration Board(RERB );

– Must have transferred voting records in Dubai/Abu Dhabi from 16 December 2019 – 14 October 2021; and/or

– Must have voted in Dubai/Abu Dhabi on previous elections; Election 2016 and/or Election 2019

Note: those who did not vote in two (2) consecutive Elections have been deactivated)

For inquiries and concerns, you may email [email protected] and [email protected]

Am I allowed to wear political campaign shirts within voting premises?

A: No – authorities advise not to wear or bring materials that may bear the name or image of your preferred candidate.