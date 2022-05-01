Cop ambushed in Cotabato succumbs to injuries

An off-duty police officer who was critically injured in an attack in Cotabato has succumbed to injuries.

Corporal Santhy Ben Marcelo Buagas, 28, of Alamada, Cotabato, and member of 1203rd Regional Police Mobile Group (RPMG), breathed his last at a hospital in Kidapawan City.

He was shot at by two men in Barangay Batulawan here around 11 am while driving his motorbike to report for work.

Police Brig Gen Alexander Tagum, director of Police Regional Office 12 said in a statement they were deeply saddened by the loss of a member of police force.

Empty shells of cal. 45 pistol were recovered at the scene.

Buagas was removed to a nearby hospital and later to Kidapawan Medical Special Hospital for further treatment and he died Friday morning.