Ferrero apologizes for Kinder incident, acknowledges internal failure over salmonella cases

Ferrero, the manufacturer of Kinder chocolate, issued an apology after Belgian authorities ordered the closure of a factory linked to a surge of Salmonella cases in various European nations as well as the United States.

Ferrero admitted their internal failures and issued a statement expressing its sincere apologies for the salmonella outbreak and enormous recall that occurred just before Easter, and announced the closure of its production in Arlon, France.

The plant was shut down “following the findings in the last few hours that the information provided by Ferrero is incomplete,” according to a statement from Agence Fédérale pour la Sécurité de la Chaîne Alimentaire (AFSCA), Belgium’s food safety authority.

AFSCA mandated that all of the company’s popular Kinder brand products be recalled from the plant.

Before the closure of their production in France, Ferrero previously issued a statement saying: “As a precaution, Ferrero Gulf has taken the decision to voluntarily recall specific batches of Kinder Surprise Maxi 100 GR manufactured in Belgium with the expiry date of October 1, 2022. The countries affected by this recall are Qatar and the UAE.”

“We are working with retailers to ensure that this product is no longer available for purchase. If you have this specific product, you are advised not to consume it.”