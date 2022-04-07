Latest News

5 in 10 Filipinos expect PH economy to improve this year—survey

A survey by Social Weather Stations (SWS) has shown that more than half of Filipinos expect that the Philippine economy will improve this year.

The survey, which was conducted from Dec. 12 to 16 and released on Wednesday, showed 51% of adult Filipinos remain optimistic that the economy will improve.

The December 2021 Net Economic Optimism had an “excellent” score of +44, the highest net optimism score since September 2016

Meanwhile, 3 out of 10 (30%) Filipinos believed that the economy would remain stagnant while 7% said they were expecting it to worsen this year.

The survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews and included a sample of 1,440 adults.

