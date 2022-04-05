Dubai tops worldwide ranking as family getaway destination

Dubai was named the world’s leading destination for family holidays in a new survey conducted by InsureMyTrip, a travel insurance comparison site.

The site looked at various relevant travel statistics for important family vacation categories like hotel quality for families, attractions, beaches, as well as general safety and the intensity of ocean currents.

InsureMyTrip evaluated cities from most to least suitable as potential family getaway destinations after compiling the data.

RELATED STORY: Dubai ranks 3rd among safest destinations for solo travel

As a result, Dubai ranked first out of 62 cities analyzed, with a rating of 7.42 out of 10. It also stood out in 5 out of 7 categories such as the area safety, quality of family attractions, weak ocean current, and sea temperature.

“Dubai is fast becoming a family-friendly wonderland, offering access to a variety of theme parks,” said InsureMyTrip.

The travel site highlighted that Dubai boasts several beaches that have been recognized by The Blue Flag Scheme, indicating that it is a great family destination.

“It’s deemed one of the safest cities in the world and is becoming a more affordable destination for families, offering all-inclusive resorts with an array of activities.”

READ ON: Abu Dhabi, Dubai ranked as most Livable Cities in MENA by Global Livability Index

Recently, Dubai won “Best Global Destination” in TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, given the city’s strategy of remaining accessible to tourists, while making sure safety protocols are still properly implemented.

“It is truly a proud moment for Dubai to be endorsed as the top global destination, reaffirming the decisive yet prudent measures taken by Dubai to safely navigate and accelerate out of this unprecedented global challenge,” said Helal Saeed Almarri, director general of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.

Dubai, in the said survey, was followed by Colombo in Sri Lanka, Turks & Caicos, Barbados, and Corfu in Greece.