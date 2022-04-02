DOTr aims to maintain cost of air travel in PH amid fuel surcharge

OFWs and Filipinos risk spending more for their flights in the coming months after the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) elevated the fuel surcharge that airlines can collect from passengers to Level 4. Additional fuel fee charges range from P108 to P411 for domestic flights and P543 to P5,026 for international flights, according to CAB’s grid.

These rise in fuel prices directly affect travelers, especially OFWs, who wish to go on vacations or plan to go back abroad after being laid off amid the pandemic.

On Tuesday, March 29, Department of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade expressed that he does not support any fuel surcharges and said that it should be avoided.

“Kung maaari lumihis tayo dyan kasi ‘pag mag-fuel surcharge ipapasa sa pasahero ‘yan, mapapataas na naman ang cost of travel,” he said.

Tugade said he aims to maintain the cost of travel at a minimum and narrated that the government is looking into the possibility of providing subsidies for the aviation sector.

“Titingnan rin kung baka pwede magbigay ng subsidiya kagaya ng subsidiya pinaabot sa road sector,” he stated.

This subsidy for the aviation sector would prioritize not only the aviation industry but also OFWs who may be placed in disadvantaged positions amid the hikes.

“Anything that will help in addressing the [increasing] fuel cost without necessarily passing the cost to the riding public or to the passenger, I look at it with favor,” Tugade said.

Airlines’ airport fees have been waived by the DOTr until the end of 2022. Tugade also announced on Tuesday that he has ordered that terminal fees be waived.