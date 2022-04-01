Latest News

Abu Dhabi bans heavy vehicles during Ramadan peak hours

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago

Heavy trucks, lorries and buses carrying more than 50 passengers will be banned on Abu Dhabi and Al Ain roads during the peak hours of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Abu Dhabi Police announced that these vehicles won’t be allowed to ply between 8 am and 10 am, and from 2 pm to 4 pm throughout the Holy Month.

Drivers of heavy-duty trucks have been advised to follow the schedule and play a role in making the roads safer during Ramadan.

The decision is likely to make the traffic flow smooth. It will also reduce accidents caused by heavy-duty vehicles during the peak hours of the Holy Month, Abu Dhabi Police said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

1477803444364484367

Analysis: Expo 2020 Dubai: A future story that generations will proudly narrate

6 hours ago
iStock 641083878

Dubai’s new mobility regulations: 18 safety guidelines for bicycles, e-scooters

8 hours ago
driverless taxi

Dubai announces pilot test of ‘driverless taxis’ this year

9 hours ago
Isko Bongbong estate tax

Isko dares Bongbong: ‘Bayaran mo na yung PHP23 billion. Final na pala, nasaan na?’

10 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button