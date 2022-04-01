Abu Dhabi bans heavy vehicles during Ramadan peak hours

Heavy trucks, lorries and buses carrying more than 50 passengers will be banned on Abu Dhabi and Al Ain roads during the peak hours of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Abu Dhabi Police announced that these vehicles won’t be allowed to ply between 8 am and 10 am, and from 2 pm to 4 pm throughout the Holy Month.

Drivers of heavy-duty trucks have been advised to follow the schedule and play a role in making the roads safer during Ramadan.

The decision is likely to make the traffic flow smooth. It will also reduce accidents caused by heavy-duty vehicles during the peak hours of the Holy Month, Abu Dhabi Police said.