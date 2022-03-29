Philsys gathers biometric information of 60M Filipinos for national ID

The authorities have gathered the biometric information of 60 million Filipinos for the national ID.

The Filipinos have completed the second of a three-step registration for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) by March 16, media reports said.

Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) stated that as of posting time, 60,483,095 Filipinos have been given their biometric information like fingerprints, iris, and front-facing photographs at PSA registration centers.

More Filipinos are likely to register for the PhilSys amid the safety protocols like physical distancing, wearing of face masks, and regular sanitation, reported Manila Bulletin.

Malacañang has released a memorandum circular directing government establishments to prepare for PhilSys integration as the government agencies and private establishments have to accept the Philippine Identification (PhilID) card and PhilSys Number (PSN) as proof of identity and age for various transactions, the report said.