More countries may end PCR test requirement for vaccinated travelers: Dubai Airports CEO

Staff Report10 hours ago

Dubai Airports Chief Executive Paul Griffiths has said that he was hoping more countries would end rules for vaccinated passengers to be tested for Covid-19.

This came as the United Kingdom does not require vaccinated passengers to take a COVID-19 test, while Bahrain this month said those arriving would no longer needed to be tested.

RELATED STORY: LIST: Countries that fully vaccinated UAE residents can visit without need for negative PCR test as of February 14

“I do expect across the world, the testing regime for travel will start to disappear pretty quickly and we’re hopeful that there will be an announcement over the next few weeks from many different places,” Griffiths said.

Dubai airport is forecasting passenger traffic to more than double this year to 57 million from 29.1 million in 2021 which is far below the 86.4 million passengers the airport handled in 2019, the year before the pandemic struck.

Griffiths said bookings for the next three months were among the strongest the airport had ever seen and “the outlook for the future now is particularly good.”

