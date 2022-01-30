Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Facebook adds screenshot update for Messenger chats

Social media giant Facebook has added a screenshot update for Messenger, the company’s end-to-end encrypted chat program, for safe personal conversations.

Those who use the optional chat function will now “get a notification if someone screenshots a disappearing message.”

GIFs, stickers, reactions, and long-press to reply or forward messages have also been made available for end-to-end encrypted chats and end-to-end encryption is used to keep personal conversations safe from hackers and criminals.

Messenger gives users the option to use functions like “disappearing messages” wherein a timer is used to control when messages would expire in a chat and users can also secure video calls with this same technology.

