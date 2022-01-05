Several private schools in Sharjah switch to online learning

Several private schools in Sharjah have switched to online learning in their efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

These include the International School of Choueifat in the emirate and Gems Westminster School Sharjah.

A message from the International School of Choueifat said, “Dear parents, please note that KG1 to Grade 6 will go online as of Wednesday, January 5, until Thursday January 6, 2022 and we will keep you posted on any updates.”

In addition, the International School of Creative Science in Muweilah sent messages asking pupils to move to online learning until Thursday, which is the end of the school week in Sharjah while Year 7-12 pupils at Gems Westminster School Sharjah were also instructed to attend classes remotely on Wednesday and Thursday.

The new workweek follows the emirate’s decision to adopt a four-day week from January 1.

Though no reason was given for the move to online learning, earlier this week several parents reported problems obtaining the mandatory negative PCR test results for their children in time as many said they visited medical centres for several hours on Saturday and Sunday, waiting for their children to be tested and as a result, some pupils missed the first day of school.

According to Sharjah Private Education Authority, which allowed educational institutions to temporarily shift to online learning for the first two days of this term, it had asked schools, nurseries and universities to return to face-to-face lessons from Wednesday, January 5 at the latest. (AW)