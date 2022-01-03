Philippines still included in Abu Dhabi’s new ‘Green List’ effective January 3, 2022

The Philippines remains part of Abu Dhabi’s ‘Green List’ where individuals coming from countries from the aforementioned list need not quarantine upon arrival to the capital.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) updated the ‘Green List’ of countries for inbound travel into Abu Dhabi.

Travellers arriving from the updated ‘Green List’ destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi, but will be required to present a negative PCR COVID-19 test result valid for a maximum of 48 hours before departure, and undergo an additional PCR test upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport. \

The vaccinated passengers from the updated ‘Green List’ countries will take another PCR test on day 6 (the day of arrival into Abu Dhabi counts as day 1) while unvaccinated travellers arriving from ‘Green List’ countries will must take PCR tests on days 6 and 9.

Countries, regions, and territories included on the ‘Green List’ will be regularly updated based on international developments.

The ‘Green List’ includes: Albania, Algeria, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burma Cambodia and Canada.

China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong (SAR), Hungary, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Latvia and Luxembourg also figure in the list.

The ‘Green List’ also mentions Malaysia, Maldives, Netherlands, Morocco, Norway, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain and Sweden

Switzerland, Syria, Seychelles, Taiwan, Province of China, Tajikistan, Thailand, Tunisia, Yemen, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, United States of America, Uzbekistan also fall in the ‘Green List’ of Abu Dhabi. (AW)