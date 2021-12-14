Latest NewsNewsTFT News

BBM-Sara tandem lead as president, VP picks in PUBLiCUS survey

Staff Report

A PUBLiCUS Asia survey has rated ex-senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio as the prefered presidential and vice presidential candidates.

The survey showed that over half of the respondents, at 51.9 percent, prefered Marcos as their president as his choice share increased by 2.6 percent from his 49.3 in the Pahayag Quarter 3 results.

RELATED STORY: BBM-Sara tandem gets endorsement from Erap, GMA’s political parties

As per the pollster Quarter 4 survey trailing Marcos was Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo at 20.2 percent while Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso was at 7.9 percent, Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go at 3.9 percent, Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson at 3.4 percent, Senator Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao at 2.3 percent, and former spokesperson of President Rodrigo Duterte Ernesto “Ernie” Abella at 0.5 percent.

The survey said that Duterte-Carpio was the vice-presidential pick of 54.8 percent of the respondents. (AW)

