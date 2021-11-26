Latest News

BBM-Sara tandem gets endorsement from Erap, GMA’s political parties

The political parties of former presidents Erap Estrada and Gloria Macapagal Arroyo have pledged support to the tandem of Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte-Carpio. 

On November 25, the Lakas-CMD party of Arroyo and Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino (PMP) of Estrada forged an alliance with Marcos’ Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) and Inday Sara’s Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HnP).

The alliances are expected to boost the presidential and vice-presidential bids of the two. 

The two aim to solidify their support both from the northern and southern parts of the country.

“We have come together on the basis of unity. And it is this unifying forces that I believe will bring the stability back first to the political arena, and secondly, to the country,” Marcos said.

Duterte-Carpio hopes that more parties will ally with them soon. 

