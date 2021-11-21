Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Over 100,000 supporters join ‘unity ride’ for Bongbong Marcos in Ilocos Norte

November 21, Sunday, marked another ‘Red Day’ across various locations in the Philippines as thousands of volunteers for former senator and presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos took to the streets to express their intent to support their preferred candidate.

In Ilocos Norte alone, over 100,000 individuals and riders came together for a ‘unity ride’ according to estimates from the provincial Philippine National Police (PNP), as well as event organizers.

Ryan Remigio, member-coordinator of the ‘Team BBM 2022’, said that the caravan spanned nearly 100 kilometers. Supporters were out and about in the streets as early as 5:10 am, with Marcos relatives Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc and Vice Governor Cecilia Araneta Marcos greeting riders from the starting point at Paoay town.

“This is [caravan] very important…para palakasin din yung loob niya kasi mahirap din yung situation niya ngayon na maraming humihila since frontrunner siya (to give him strength because his situation is difficult due to detractors pulling him down since he is a frontrunner),” said Remigio in an interview with Inquirer.

Bongbong Marcos was together with running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte in Tagum City.

