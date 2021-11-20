IATF approves booster shots for OFWs with immediate deployment

The Inter-Agency Task Force has approved the rollout of booster shots for Overseas Filipino Workers set to be deployed within four months.

The IATF has yet to announce the effectivity date of the booster shot policy.

RELATED STORY: IATF approves limited face-to-face classes in colleges, universities

National Task Force against COVID-19 spokesperson Restituto Padilla said that general protocols must be followed for the booster shots.

“If you were vaccinated at least six months ago, that will qualify you for a booster shot. But if you got vaccinated just last month, that doesn’t qualify. So you may not be given a booster shot,” Padilla said.

Padilla said that OFWs will be given priority for the booster shots.

READ ON: PH ends mandatory use of face shields in areas under Alert Level 3

“In order to maintain our competitive advantage, as well as maintain the much-needed livelihood of OFWs as well as seafarers, so they can secure their foreign deployment and contracts, this will be enforced,” Padilla said.

The Philippine government has so far rolled out the booster shots of health workers and senior citizens. (TDT)