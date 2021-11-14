DepEd releases list of schools to join pilot F2F classes

The Department of Education (DepEd) said Friday it will increase the number of participating schools in the pilot implementation of face-to-face (F2F) classes following the approval of the Office of the President.

In a statement, the DepEd reported there are more schools qualified to be included in the pilot list based on the assessment it has conducted together with the Department of Health (DOH).

“From the latest transmittal of DOH, 484 out of the 638 passed their granular risk assessment as minimal or low-risk. We have also received several appeals from LGUs, including NCR, to have their schools in their jurisdiction selected in the pilot implementation,” it said.

The DepEd noted additional schools will be evaluated based on readiness and DOH’s assessment of their Covid-risk level.

“We will announce the additional pilot schools once validated. The expansion of the number of pilot schools will allow a greater degree of experience among all our regions that will serve us well for the expanded phase of face-to-face classes,” it said.

The 100 public schools, which were identified by DepEd on Wednesday, will proceed with their pilot face-to-face classes on November 15.

These public schools include:

Region 1

– Longos Elementary School in Alaminos, Pangasinan

– Alao-ao Elementary School in Bangui, Ilocos Norte

-Padaggan Elementary School in Bangui, Ilocos Norte

-Bicbica Primary School in Pinili, Ilocos Norte

-Buanga Elementary School in Pinili, Ilocos Norte

-Godogod Elementary School in Pinili, Ilocos Norte

-Dumalneg Elementary School in Dumalneg, Ilocos Norte

-Dumalneg National High School in Dumalneg, Ilocos Norte

-San Isidro Elementary School in Marcos, Ilocos Norte

-Cacafean Elementary School in Marcos, Ilocos Norte

Region 3

-Burgos Elementary School in Botolan, Zambales

-Owaog-Nebloc Elementary School in Botolan, Zambales

-Moraza Elementary School in Botolan, Zambales

-Belbel Elementary School in Botolan, Zambales

-Maguisguis Integrated School in Botolan, Zambales

-Nacolcol Integrated School in Botolan, Zambales

-Palis Integrated School in Botolan, Zambales

-Baliwat Elementary School in San Marcelino, Zambales

-San Marcelino National High School in San Marcelino, Zambales

-Banawan Elementary School in San Felipe, Zambales

Region 4-A

-Lagmak Elementary School in General Nakar, Quezon

-Lumutan Elementary School in General Nakar, Quezon

-Dinigman Elementary School in General Nakar, Quezon

-Pablo D. Maningas National High School in Quezon, Quezon

-Tamulaya Elementary School in Polillo, Quezon

Region 5

-Sinalongan Elementary School in Masbate City, Masbate

-Gutusan Elementary School in Masbate City, Masbate

-Mary B. Perpetua National High School in Milagros, Masbate

-Buenavista Elementary School in Sorsogon City, Sorsogon

-Tiriktirikan Elementary School in Iriga City, Camarines Sur

-Balanac Elementary School in Ligao City, Albay

-Tandarura Elementary School in Ligao City, Albay

-Tupas Elementary School in Ligao City, Albay

-Malama Elementary School in Ligao City, Albay

Region 6

-Mayabay Elementary School in Barbaza, Antique

-Igsoro Elementary School in Bugasong, Antique

-Laserna Integrated School in Nabas, Aklan

Region 7

-Basak Elementary School in Samboan, Cebu

-Mahanlud Elementary School in Malabuyoc, Cebu

-Cabagdalan Elementary School in Balamban, Cebu

-Luyongbaybay Elementary School in Bantayan, Cebu

-Cañang-Marcelo Luna National High School in Oslob, Cebu

-Busay National High School in Moalboal, Cebu

-Pilar National High School in Pilar, Cebu

-Siocon Elementary School in Bogo City, Cebu

Region 8

-Palo I Central School in Palo, Leyte

-Bato Central School in Bato, Leyte

-Dolho Elementary School in Bato, Leyte

-Dawo Integrated School in Calbayog City, Western Samar

-Macatingog Integrated School in Calbayog City, Western Samar

-Mawacat Elementary School in Calbayog City, Western Samar

-Pilar National Agricultural High School in Calbayog City, Western Samar

-Motiong Central Elementary School in Motiong, Western Samar

-San Sebastian Central Elementary School in San Sebastian, Western Samar

-Clarencio Calagos Memorial School of Fisheries, Santa Margarita, Western Samar

Region 9

-Siloh Elementary School in Siay, Zamboanga Sibugay

-San Vicente Elementary School in Payao, Zamboanga Sibugay

-Manga National High School in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur

-Manga Elementary School in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur

-Lala Elementary School in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur

-Sominot National High School in Sominot, Zamboanga del Sur

-Tabina Elementary School in Tabina, Zamboanga del Sur

-Guipos National High School in Guipos, Zamboanga del Sur

Region 10

-Bagalangit Elementary School in Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon

-Ocasion Elementary School in Sumilao, Bukidnon

-Camp 14 Elementary School

-Napo Elementary School in Linamon, Lanao del Norte

-Masibay Integrated School in Nunungan, Lanao del Norte

-Tambacon Integrated School in Magsaysay, Lanao del Norte

-Marcela T. Mabanta NHS in Kauswagan, Lanao del Norte

-Dalama Central Elementary School in Baroy, Lanao del Norte

-Babalaya Elementary School in Bacolod, Lanao del Norte

-San Francisco de Asis Elementary School in City of El Salvador, Misamis Oriental

Region 11

-Clib Primary School in Hagonoy, Davao del Sur

-Nodilla Elementary School in Kiblawan, Davao del Sur

-Tacub Elementary School, Kiblawan, Davao del Sur

-Bares Elementary School (Pagsabangan Extension) in New Bataan, Compostela Valley

-Parasan Integrated School in Pantukan, Compostela Valley

-Lower Panansalan Elementary School (Jacinto Extension) in Compostela, Compostela Valley

-Maugat Elementary School in Compostela, Compostela Valley

-Digaynon Integrated School (Manurigao Extension) in Compostela, Compostela Valley

Region 12

-Paco National High School in Kidapawan City, North Cotabato

-Bato Elementary School in Makilala, North Cotabato

-Nelmida Elementary School in Koronadal City, South Cotabato

-Ned National High School in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato

-Aspang Elementary School in General Santos City, South Cotabato

Region 13

-Sapao National High School in Santa Monica, Surigao Del Norte

-Cawilan National High School in Tagana-an, Surigao Del Norte

-Lakandula National High School in Placer, Surigao del Norte

-Lasicam-Perral National High School in Gigaquit, Surigao Del Norte

-Balite National High School in San Francisco, Surigao Del Norte

-Anajawan Elementary School in General Luna, Surigao del Norte

-Dao Primary School in General Luna, Surigao Del Norte

-Alegria Stand Alone Senior High School in Alegria, Surigao Del Norte

-Capalayan National High School in Surigao City, Surigao Del Norte

-Sugbay Elementary School in Surigao City, Surigao Del Norte

-Nonoc National High School in Surigao City, Surigao Del Norte

-San Jose Elementary School in Surigao City, Surigao Del Norte

-Mabuhay Elementary School in Pilar, Surigao Del Norte

-Cabawa Elementary School in Dapa, Surigao Del Norte

Meantime, the 20 private schools which the DepEd allowed will hold their classes on November 22.

The DepEd is yet to release the list of the 20 private schools.

“With operational guidelines and our shared responsibility framework in place, we assure everyone that this pilot program will remain consistent with relevant public health standards, rules, and regulations,” the DepEd said. (PNA)