New York Times vaccine index ranks UAE as country with highest vaccination rate globally

The UAE has become the first nation globally to have its highest percentage of population vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the New York Times’ vaccine index, UAE surpassed countries such as Portugal, Denmark, United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Norway, Australia and Japan.

The country ranked first in the world with 89 per cent of its population fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

More than 4.02 billion people from all over the world received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This accounted for 52.3 percent of the world’s population.

Among the countries Portugal ranked second with 87 per cent of its population vaccinated followed by Malta at 85 per cent, Singapore at 82 per cent, Chile at 81 per cent and Cambodia at 80 per cent. (AW)

